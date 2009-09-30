16 Inventions That Boost Habitats, Humanity, Health and Happiness

Designer, architect, and author Emily Pilloton is founder of the non-profit Project H Design, where chapters of designers around the world collaborate on products that improve the four H’s: habitats, humanity, health and happiness. While working to develop products like the Hippo Roller, a water transportation device, or the Learning Landscape, a low-budget playground for teaching math, Pilloton began collecting examples of similar products that solved social problems. Her book, Design Revolution: 100 Products that Empower People (Metropolis) features 115 solutions that range from high-tech prototypes from industrial design firms to DIY hacks that originated in the developing world. –Alissa Walker