Innovation Is the Opposite of What You Think It Is

That’s what David Murray says in
his new book, Borrowing Brilliance, which edged up onto the WSJ’s bestseller
list just two weeks ago.
The book follows David’s
adventures, which are many. This includes some really interesting jobs, like
head of innovation for Intuit. He is refreshingly candid about sharing the ups and (way)
downs of some of his entrepreneurial efforts. And, he always pops up
one more time than he goes down, which is inspiring in itself. In fact, if you’re currently suffering a hard time as a result of our economic turmoil, jobless recovery and all, this is a great book to read. It will buoy your spirits and give you a way through that likely will lead to success.
Along David’s way, he has
codified the process of innovation. That, he says, is much more about building
on existing ideas than it is divining something wholly new. David’s process is neatly parsed into
six steps,
which are absolutely worth the time to read and digest.
David is a practical visionary.
He cobbles together two separate worlds: the mysterious, creative world of the
artist that generates new forms, and the pre-defined, cost-effective world of
repeatable business success. So, the meld is interesting. In some places it is
hard and tight, clearly spelled out. In others, it is more curious,
serendipity, generated through inspiration and artistry.
Actually, it’s very useful that
way. I think he has done a great job of coming clean with innovation.
In a recent conversation David said
to me, “There are two questions that brought me to the book. First, can you
teach creative thinking? My message is, yes. And not only can you teach it but
you can understand the basic mechanics of creative thinking… the real blocking
and tackling. Then, you can actually get better at it. The second thing is, there is a real,
definable process to innovation.”
If your business involves change,
transformation, metamorphosis, upheaval, ingenuity, you have got to hear what
David has to say. The time spent reading his words will easily justify the
great ideas you get in return and the process you can put to work.
– Seth Kahan, VisionaryLeadership.com
Seth Kahan is a Change Leadership
specialist. He has consulted with CEOs and executives in over 50 world-class
organizations that include Shell, World Bank, Peace Corps, Marriott,
Prudential, American Society of Association Executives, International Bridge
Tunnel and Turnpike Association, Project Management Institute, and NASA. He is
the founder of Seth Kahan’s CEO Leaders Forum, a community of CEOs working
together to innovate through the current economy. His next book, Getting Change Right: Guaranteeing Buy-In
from Your Most Valuable Players, will be published in spring 2010 by
Jossey-Bass.Visit his other blog, GettingChangeRight.com for more info on the book.