Innovation Is the Opposite of What You Think It Is





That’s what David Murray says in

his new book, Borrowing Brilliance, which edged up onto the WSJ’s bestseller

list just two weeks ago.

The book follows David’s

adventures, which are many. This includes some really interesting jobs, like

head of innovation for Intuit. He is refreshingly candid about sharing the ups and (way)

downs of some of his entrepreneurial efforts. And, he always pops up

one more time than he goes down, which is inspiring in itself. In fact, if you’re currently suffering a hard time as a result of our economic turmoil, jobless recovery and all, this is a great book to read. It will buoy your spirits and give you a way through that likely will lead to success.

Along David’s way, he has

codified the process of innovation. That, he says, is much more about building

on existing ideas than it is divining something wholly new. David’s process is neatly parsed into

six steps,

which are absolutely worth the time to read and digest.

David is a practical visionary.

He cobbles together two separate worlds: the mysterious, creative world of the

artist that generates new forms, and the pre-defined, cost-effective world of

repeatable business success. So, the meld is interesting. In some places it is

hard and tight, clearly spelled out. In others, it is more curious,

serendipity, generated through inspiration and artistry.