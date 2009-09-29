SalesForce Segments

Sure, chess is a universal emblem for strategy, because you cannot

win the game unless you think strategically – or unless you are IBM and

build a computer

that simply grinds through all possible moves in order to predict all

possible outcomes of every game. The hidden aspect of chess is that it

is played on a board divided into conquerable places, and the goal it

to dominate space by taking it one piece at a time.

In other words, segmentation.

Market segmentation is like chess in that chasing the wrong segment

with the wrong piece is a catastrophe in the making. Many chess

strategies work like great market segmentation strategies, by taking

the space/segment next to the one you already own and have well

defended.

Like SalesForce.com is doing.

SalesForce started life with the right strategy, namely attack just

one issue and dominate the field. CRM (the software solution, not the

corporate philosophy) was ripe for the taking because it was always

somewhat detected from other centralized applications. This allowed

SalesForce to worm its way into enterprises. Now that they dominate the

outsourced CRM industry, the only way for them to grow is to find

another segment. Since they campaign against licensed software

installed behind corporate firewalls, their segment strategy has to

evolve outside of traditional CRM.

The question: what is an adjacent segment?