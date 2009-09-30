Global Cleantech Wants Big Ideas in Clean Energy

Think you’ve got what it takes to solve the global energy crisis? Consider entering the Global Cleantech Open Ideas Competition, a challenge to entrepreneurs and anyone else with good ideas for developing technologies, products, marketing campaigns, and systems that can solve the big energy and environmental issues of our time.

The Cleantech Open already has three competitions that ask for formal business plans from established entrepreneurs. This is the first to ask entrants to dream big (read: propose plans that haven’t raised much money). The judging criteria is straightforward–entrepreneurs are asked to propose products that are clearly explained, have a built-in market, consist of a design or technological breakthrough, and have a positive impact on the environment. Finalists will have the opportunity to pitch their ideas in front of a crowd of 3,000 investors, companies, and journalists, and the winner will receive $100,000 in legal services, marketing, conferencing services, and more.

This prize comes with prestige, too. The Cleantech Open is responsible for launching success stories like CoolEarth Solar, GreenVolts, and Adura Technologies. But of course, runners-up from the Cleantech Open Ideas Competition have a number of other competitions to choose from (the Energy and Environment X Prize, the Zayed Future Energy Prize, and the International Energy Prize). They’re all part of the recent trend to offer big wads of cash to solve environmental issues.

[Clean Tech Open]