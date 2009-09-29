Zipcar Lets You Unlock Car with iPhone

Zipcar announced a free iPhone app today that lets Zipcar users find and reserve cars, sort cars by model, and–perhaps most amazingly–unlock the car from their device. Zipcar’s car sharing service has about 325,000 members in the U.S., and is available in 28 states. The iPhone app will also provide directions to a Zipcar if you’re unfamiliar with an area, and can prompt a Zipcar to honk its horn for easier discovery. Check out the virtual key fob, below. If you’re already a Zipcar user, click here to get the app through iTunes.