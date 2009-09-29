The Singularity and Society

The 2009 Singularity Summit is coming up this weekend (October 3-4) in New York City. If previous years are any guide, the next week or so will be filled with breathless articles on tech sites and magazines about the Coming Artificial Intelligence (AI) Revolution, seemingly random references to Kurzweil on Twitter, and oddly edited radio interviews with conference attendees, highlighting fringe ideas at the expense of serious conversation. I spoke at the 2007 Singularity Summit , so this is all quite familiar to me.

If you’re not quite sure what this Singularity thing is all about, you’re not alone. The use of the term “Singularity” comes from physics, where it describes a point of collapsed space-time, typically at the center of a black hole; the underlying claim is that all of our knowledge of how the universe works is irrelevant within a Singularity. This is the root of the metaphorical use of the term–after a Singularity event, everything we know will change in ways we can’t now understand. In the early 1990s, Mathematician and science fiction writer Vernor Vinge was the first to clearly articulate this usage of the term, and begins his essay as follows:

Within thirty years, we will have the technological means to create superhuman intelligence. Shortly after, the human era will be ended.

By “superhuman intelligence,” Vinge meant one of four different outcomes: We make machines that are intelligent, our computer networks “wake up” as an intelligent entity, human-computer interfaces become so intimate and powerful that the combination forms a superhuman intelligence, or we bioengineer ourselves with smarter brains. In this model, once we have an example of a greater-than-human intelligence, that in turn gives us the means to make even greater intelligence, and so forth. And because the so-much-greater-than-human intelligences will be able to figure out how to do spectacular things, the world that they will make (and remake) will very rapidly become something utterly unrecognizable to mere human minds.

The more common present-day usage of the term “Singularity” actually has a few different definitions, depending upon who you’re talking to and how “serious” they are about the subject.

At the broadest end, the Singularity refers to a point in the future where technologically driven changes have hit so hard and so fast that people on the near side of the Singularity wouldn’t be able to understand the lives of people living on the far side of one; the lives of the post-Singularity citizens simply wouldn’t make sense to pre-Singularity folks. People who adopt this perspective tend to weave all sorts of future-y technological things into it, from radical longevity to personal robots to geoengineering, but always with the underlying point that these things are really disruptive to our lives. This is the usage that I am personally most comfortable with.

In its narrowest form, conversely, “Singularity” refers exclusively to the process described by Vinge, the creation of greater-than-human intelligence, which is then able to make itself even smarter, and so on in something that is occasionally called an “intelligence explosion”; whether or not the lives of post-Singularity citizens would make sense is an irrelevant question–the ultra-intelligent entities would be so much smarter and more powerful that human beings are little more than ants in comparison. People who adopt this perspective often get annoyed at the first group for talking about things that aren’t related to intelligence, and tend to see the Singularity as something that could easily lead to the End of Everything. Many of the people associated with the Singularity Summit take this approach.