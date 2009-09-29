Vintage Bohemia: Small Hotels Take On the Dark Side of Interior Design

A new book extolling the design trend of the past several years–a recreated, embellished vintage look incorporating brick, iron, wood, velvet, and fur–at last christens a genre of interior design seen from New York to Paris. Dark Nostalgia , by Eva Hagberg for The Monacelli Press, presents 26 projects that play upon the theme: a modern interpretation of an idealized past.

Gramercy Park Hotel by Julian Schnabel: Curved shapes appear in the jade bar, cut into a grainy wood wall; fringe on deep blue stools introduces a sense of whimsy and history. (Photo by Dean Kaufman.)

The Dark Nostalgia aesthetic is moody, cozy, and textured, a model that translates as well to smaller, lower-profile establishments as it does to the ones featured in Hagberg’s book. The ambiance of nostalgia is especially nascent in small hotels, such as these picks from this weekend’s issue of T: New York Times Style.

The Rough Luxe hotel is jammed in a row of petite Georgian townhouses near St. Pancras station in London. Renovated last year by designer Rabih Hage, aging layers of wallpaper and paint were peeled off to leave an artsy, ramshackle collage of handpainted mosaic wallpaper and plaster. No two rooms in the nine-room hotel are alike. The hotel sourced the furniture from local flea markets and the castoffs of the Savoy Hotel.