Tablet Madness: More Courier and iTablet Rumors

After stirring up the tech world last week with leaks on Microsoft’s Courier tablet PC , Gizmodo’s done it again with new info on the device. Simultaneously, another source reveals the most precise details yet on Apple’s iTablet.

This time, Gizmodo’s leaked video shows far more of the Courier interface–and it shows how you might use its killer app, the “infinite journal.” Check out the clip below from Gizmodo.com.

It’s far more conservative, and a tad more Windows-like than the previous leaked video, which could either mean it’s from far earlier in the project’s conception (with more basic Windows-like thinking) or from much later in the design, as it evolves towards what’s technically feasible with today’s equipment. Gizmodo thinks it’s perhaps more of the latter, noting this incarnation of the Courier is “more conservative/realistic.”

The core of the gizmo seems to be its “infinite journal,” a note-taking app (or work-flow facilitator?) that’s literally endless–you can plop as much in there from your activities as you like, then publish it to a website as a PDF or to Powerpoint. Keen-eyed observers will also spot a content management app that seems to borrow ideas from Delicious Library, an image-heavy browser mode that looks quite a bit like Cover Flow crossed with Top Sites (both Apple UIs) and the Smart Agenda interactive calendar. In fact, it looks more like the Codex MS research project than the previous leak–and bears a significant resemblance, in core concept at least, to the fabulous Apple future PDA tech video from 1987!

Mary Jo Foley, at ZDNet, has still more information–apparently the tech is based on Windows 7, the same way Surface is based on Vista, and it’s far more advanced than a research project. It’s expected to hit stores in roughly “mid 2010.”