Best of TreeHugger: Talking Innovation with Bill Clinton, Saving the CFL, and Disecting Climate Week

Last week was a busy one for the green world–not only did Climate Week events draw world leaders to New York, but the Clinton Global Initiative and the G20 summit engaged international energy and climate issues as well. TreeHugger began the week by sitting down with Bill Clinton to talk about why passing climate legislation would be good for innovation, the environment, and the economy.
Do we really need 400 different ‘Green’ consumer labels to help us make conscionable purchase decisions?
The largest utility in the US quit the US Chamber of Commerce because the influential organization insists on denying climate change.
An Indian designer created a concept for a futuristic tractor that he hopes will reinvigorate youth interest in agriculture. In other design news, an electric supercharger was unveiled that could revolutionize the hybrid car by boosting torque by 50%.
Even though Compact Fluorescent Lightbulbs produce significant energy (and monetary) savings, sales have plummeted during the recession. Lloyd outlines why this might be the case, and why consumers must be careful when shopping for CFLs in order to get the best results. Let’s save the CFL.
Bottled water giant Nestle is planning on opening a plant on the most threatened river delta in the US.
And a French railroad operating company is looking to set up over 200 high speed rail corridors in the US.