Best of TreeHugger: Talking Innovation with Bill Clinton, Saving the CFL, and Disecting Climate Week

Last week was a busy one for the green world–not only did Climate Week events draw world leaders to New York, but the Clinton Global Initiative and the G20 summit engaged international energy and climate issues as well. TreeHugger began the week by sitting down with Bill Clinton to talk about why passing climate legislation would be good for innovation, the environment, and the economy.

Do we really need 400 different ‘Green’ consumer labels to help us make conscionable purchase decisions?

The largest utility in the US quit the US Chamber of Commerce because the influential organization insists on denying climate change.

An Indian designer created a concept for a futuristic tractor that he hopes will reinvigorate youth interest in agriculture. In other design news, an electric supercharger was unveiled that could revolutionize the hybrid car by boosting torque by 50%.