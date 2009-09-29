Starbucks Invites You to Taste Its Instant Coffee









More than half a year after Starbucks announced its entry

into the instant coffee market, Starbucks is launching its first major ad

campaign for Via. From today until Monday, the 30-second TV spot invites you to

one of its 7,500 locations in the U.S. and Canada to “take the taste challenge”

and see if you can tell Via from Starbucks’ fresh brewed coffee. Additional

incentives include a coupons for a free coffee on your next visit and $1 off

your purchase of Via.

The taste test idea came partly from the results of ads in

its first test market, Chicago, where people noticed the product but weren’t

checking them out in stores. Besides Starbucks cafes, Via will be available in other

retailers like Office Depot, Barnes & Noble Cafes and REI, and will be in

major grocery stores next year.