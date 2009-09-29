Shopdropping at Wal-Mart: A Retail Experiment

Ever since Marcel Duchamp appropriated mass market objects and pronounced them “readymades” and Andy Warhol elevated the Campbell’s soup can and Brillo Box to art, artists and designers have been blurring the lines between fine art and commerce. In recent years, a new form has advanced art’s adaptation into the world of commoditized goods. Known as “shopdropping,” this technique is the opposite of shoplifting, in which a variety of redesigned products, packages, and objects are clandestinely left in mainstream retail outlets alongside their original counterparts.
I decided to try my hand at this clandestine endeavor and created three “products” in the classic structure of the Quaker Oats cylinder. Titled Hope, Love, and True, and labeled “FREE,” I placed them within a Quaker Oats endcap in a Wal-Mart Supercenter and witnessed the long journey the packs took from shelf to “purchase.” Even in today’s economy, this effort makes the concept of shopping until you drop a bit more palatable.
Can you tell the difference? One product is good for your heart, the other is made from your heart.
Unbeatable prices: Quaker Oats cost $3.12, but Hope and Love are free.
Hope and True move down the conveyor belt in the checkout line.
Wal-Mart employee Darlene graciously poses with Hope.
Going home from Wal-Mart with Hope. [And yes, that really is Debbie’s car, with the license plate DSGNMTRS. -Ed.]
