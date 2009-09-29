Shopdropping at Wal-Mart: A Retail Experiment

Ever since Marcel Duchamp appropriated mass market objects and pronounced them “ readymades ” and Andy Warhol elevated the Campbell’s soup can and Brillo Box to art, artists and designers have been blurring the lines between fine art and commerce. In recent years, a new form has advanced art’s adaptation into the world of commoditized goods. Known as “ shopdropping ,” this technique is the opposite of shoplifting, in which a variety of redesigned products, packages, and objects are clandestinely left in mainstream retail outlets alongside their original counterparts.

I decided to try my hand at this clandestine endeavor and created three “products” in the classic structure of the Quaker Oats cylinder. Titled Hope, Love, and True, and labeled “FREE,” I placed them within a Quaker Oats endcap in a Wal-Mart Supercenter and witnessed the long journey the packs took from shelf to “purchase.” Even in today’s economy, this effort makes the concept of shopping until you drop a bit more palatable.

Can you tell the difference? One product is good for your heart, the other is made from your heart.

Unbeatable prices: Quaker Oats cost $3.12, but Hope and Love are free.