How to Grow a Cleantech Cluster

The green revolution is not evenly dispersed. The companies that are revolutionizing how we drive, produce electricity, and build often stick together in specific locales forming cleantech clusters. As old industries struggle, cities are building up their emerging cleantech clusters as new centers of economic growth. San Diego is one of the cities vying for a position in the cleantech revolution with government, schools, businesses, and other groups all helping to make it happen.

San Diego has beaches, sunny weather, and Seaworld, but that’s not all. San Diego has world class universities and research centers, and strong biotech and hi-tech business communities. It has a unique asset in the San Diego Zoo, a world class institution that educates and inspires innovation. San Diego also has a city government that sees cleantech as an important opportunity for future economic growth. All of this has helped to attract over 279 cleantech companies to the city (June 2009 data compiled by CleanTECH San Diego).

Cleantech clusters don’t develop in a vacuum – they are shaped and grown by their local environment, including the efforts of government at all levels. Jacques Chirazi is the Program Manager of the Cleantech Initiative in the Mayor’s Office for the City of San Diego. His job is to help green companies get started in San Diego, and attract new ones by making the startup process as quick and easy as he can.

At the September 22, 2009 meeting of the Eco Investment Club, Chirazi described how he can help businesses interact with the city, acting as their “project manager”. Walking the halls at City Hall and collaborating with the local business community, he expedites processes from permits to partnerships. “I’m also helping to create the policies that help cleantech companies in San Diego, and create demand for their products,” says Chirazi.