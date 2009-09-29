Branding Better Place: Building an Electric Vehicle Movement

This summer, Better Place won an INDEX Award in the Community category for its infrastructure that would make electric vehicles more accessible for consumers. The concept came from CEO Shai Agassi, who left the World Economic Forum in Davos two years ago inspired to make the world a “better place” by 2020. His idea, a system that allowed people to easily charge and swap the batteries at home or work would massively shift the automobile from a dependence on oil and towards more renewable energies.

But Better Place doesn’t offer a new product or technology when it

comes to transportation, it merely unites many of the solutions that

already exist, bringing them together a smarter, more efficient way.

That was the challenge in and of itself, says John Creson, whose

Berkeley, California-based firm Addis Creson, along with PR company Hill & Knowlton, was responsible for

branding the system and translating its benefits to consumers. In essence, they were entrusted with helping to envision a post-petroleum future for drivers who wanted to make better choices.

ROLL OUT

Addis Creson was brought into strategic meetings early on with Agassi to decide on the branding direction. A core idea was built around the four P’s: That choices at the Pump negatively affects People, the Planet, and Prosperity. “By enabling one simple change–from Pump to Plug–Better Place is setting out to create far-reaching positive change for people around the globe,” says Creson. “Visually, we depict this as moving from the black spot to the blue ‘Switch,’ our symbol that embodies the Earth and our optimistic path to the future.”

A quarter-circle shape could morph three-dimensionally into the shape of a car or other shapes in animations. The shape with the piece missing also inferred that many elements needed to come together to

achieve new solutions. This was symbolic of the many contributions from a unique group of partners including charging stations, designed by New Deal Design

(and Fast Company’s own guest blogger Gadi Amit) that would become iconic landmarks in the community. An exclusive deal with Renault-Nissan and Fluence ZE will create cars equipped with GPS-type interfaces that would provide not only mapping

services, but act as a type of concierge service, directing drivers to

the next charge station.