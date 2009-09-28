Who’s Hiring? Week of 9/25/09

Who’s Hiring is a weekly survey of companies showing the highest hiring
activity. Not only is this valuable for job seekers, but for business
analysts, corporate strategists, marketers, salespeople, investment
analysts, financial advisers, and others who are interested in
companies experiencing growth. Despite the recession, these companies
are all expanding.
Total Job Openings:
The Telecommunications, Banking, Business Services, Health Care,
and Retail verticals are the top industries currently hiring based on a
survey of active job advertisements from the nations’ top job boards.
Based on surveys of US job advertisements in the top job boards and
aggregators, the following companies added the most job openings:
Total Job Openings by direct advertisers (Recruiters & Staffing Companies Not Included):
- AT&T
- JPMorgan Chase
- Deloitte
- Sears, Roebuck and Co.
- Gentiva Health Services
- Blockbuster
- Kmart
- Verizon
- Northrop Grumman
- General Dynamics
- Raytheon
- McDonald’s
- IBM
- Macy’s
- UnitedHealth Group
- Marriott
- RadioShack
- Murphy USA
- Advantage Sales and Marketing
- CIA
- Toys “R” Us
- Allied Barton Security Services
- T-Mobile
- US Army
- Avon
- Sun Microsystems
- Snap-on Tools
- Army National Guard
- Quest Diagnostics
- Aflac
- Woodforest Bank
- Combined Insurance
- Fifth Third Bank
- EMC Corp.
- Fresenius Medical Care
- Kaiser Permanente
- Navy
Job Openings Added This Week:
The Telecommunications, Banking, Retail, Health Care, and
Engineering verticals are the top industries currently hiring based on
a survey of active job advertisements from the nations’ top job boards.
Job Openings Added this week by direct advertisers (Recruiters & Staffing companies not included):
- AT&T
- JPMorgan Chase
- Sears
- UnitedHealth Group
- Kaiser Permanente
- Siemens
- Deloitte
- Verizon
- Raytheon
- Northrop Grumman
- Kmart
- Advantage Sales and Marketing
- Army National Guard
- General Dynamics
- Kindred Healthcare
- RadioShack
- UnitedHealth Group
- Crossmark
- Marriott
- Federal Gov
- Sun Microsystems
- Macy’s
- IBM
- Medtronic
- Macy’s
- Global M.A.R.S
- Affiliated Computer Services
- Combined Insurance
- EMC Corp.
- Snap-on Tools
- Quest Diagnostics
- Avon
- Fifth Third Bank
- HSBC
- NY Army National Guard
Top Hiring Cities based on CareerBuilder ads:
- NYC
- Chicago
- Houston
- Dallas
- Phoenix
- Atlanta
- LA
- Philadelphia
- Indianapolis
- Washington DC
- Cincinnati
- Charlotte
- Columbus OH
- Baltimore
- Kansas City
- San Antonio
- Miami
- Orlando
- Louisville
- Nashville
- Boston
- Columbia SC
- Denver
- Seattle
- San Diego
Sources: CareerBuilder, Indeed, SimplyHired, HotJobs, Google.
Monster does not list ads by company or city. Excluded: Recruiters,
Staffing firms, Training, Franchise, and Work-from-home opportunities
Readers – If you know of employers announcing significant hiring
plans, or employers actively adding large numbers of employees, please
comment below to add to this list.
