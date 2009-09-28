advertisement
Who’s Hiring? Week of 9/25/09

By Phil Rosenberg1 minute Read

Who’s Hiring is a weekly survey of companies showing the highest hiring
activity. Not only is this valuable for job seekers, but for business
analysts, corporate strategists, marketers, salespeople, investment
analysts, financial advisers, and others who are interested in
companies experiencing growth. Despite the recession, these companies
are all expanding.

Total Job Openings:

The Telecommunications, Banking, Business Services, Health Care,
and Retail verticals are the top industries currently hiring based on a
survey of active job advertisements from the nations’ top job boards.

Based on surveys of US job advertisements in the top job boards and
aggregators, the following companies added the most job openings:

Total Job Openings by direct advertisers (Recruiters & Staffing Companies Not Included):

  1. AT&T
  2. JPMorgan Chase
  3. Deloitte
  4. Sears, Roebuck and Co.
  5. Gentiva Health Services
  6. Blockbuster
  7. Kmart
  8. Verizon
  9. Northrop Grumman
  10. General Dynamics
  11. Raytheon
  12. McDonald’s
  13. IBM
  14. Macy’s
  15. UnitedHealth Group
  16. Marriott
  17. RadioShack
  18. Murphy USA
  19. Advantage Sales and Marketing
  20. CIA
  21. Toys “R” Us
  22. Allied Barton Security Services
  23. T-Mobile
  24. US Army
  25. Avon
  26. Sun Microsystems
  27. Snap-on Tools
  28. Army National Guard
  29. Quest Diagnostics
  30. Aflac
  31. Woodforest Bank
  32. Combined Insurance
  33. Fifth Third Bank
  34. EMC Corp.
  35. Fresenius Medical Care
  36. Kaiser Permanente
  37. Navy

Job Openings Added This Week:

The Telecommunications, Banking, Retail, Health Care, and
Engineering verticals are the top industries currently hiring based on
a survey of active job advertisements from the nations’ top job boards.

Job Openings Added this week by direct advertisers (Recruiters & Staffing companies not included):

  1. AT&T
  2. JPMorgan Chase
  3. Sears
  4. UnitedHealth Group
  5. Kaiser Permanente
  6. Siemens
  7. Deloitte
  8. Verizon
  9. Raytheon
  10. Northrop Grumman
  11. Kmart
  12. Advantage Sales and Marketing
  13. Army National Guard
  14. General Dynamics
  15. Kindred Healthcare
  16. RadioShack
  17. UnitedHealth Group
  18. Crossmark
  19. Marriott
  20. Federal Gov
  21. Sun Microsystems
  22. Macy’s
  23. IBM
  24. Medtronic
  25. Macy’s
  26. Global M.A.R.S
  27. Affiliated Computer Services
  28. Combined Insurance
  29. EMC Corp.
  30. Snap-on Tools
  31. Quest Diagnostics
  32. Avon
  33. Fifth Third Bank
  34. HSBC
  35. NY Army National Guard

Top Hiring Cities based on CareerBuilder ads:

  1. NYC
  2. Chicago
  3. Houston
  4. Dallas
  5. Phoenix
  6. Atlanta
  7. LA
  8. Philadelphia
  9. Indianapolis
  10. Washington DC
  11. Cincinnati
  12. Charlotte
  13. Columbus OH
  14. Baltimore
  15. Kansas City
  16. San Antonio
  17. Miami
  18. Orlando
  19. Louisville
  20. Nashville
  21. Boston
  22. Columbia SC
  23. Denver
  24. Seattle
  25. San Diego

Sources: CareerBuilder, Indeed, SimplyHired, HotJobs, Google.
Monster does not list ads by company or city. Excluded: Recruiters,
Staffing firms, Training, Franchise, and Work-from-home opportunities

Readers – If you know of employers announcing significant hiring
plans, or employers actively adding large numbers of employees, please
comment below to add to this list.

