Who’s Hiring? Week of 9/25/09

Who’s Hiring is a weekly survey of companies showing the highest hiring activity. Not only is this valuable for job seekers, but for business analysts, corporate strategists, marketers, salespeople, investment analysts, financial advisers, and others who are interested in companies experiencing growth. Despite the recession, these companies are all expanding.

Total Job Openings:



The Telecommunications, Banking, Business Services, Health Care,

and Retail verticals are the top industries currently hiring based on a

survey of active job advertisements from the nations’ top job boards.

Based on surveys of US job advertisements in the top job boards and

aggregators, the following companies added the most job openings:

Total Job Openings by direct advertisers (Recruiters & Staffing Companies Not Included):

AT&T JPMorgan Chase Deloitte Sears, Roebuck and Co. Gentiva Health Services Blockbuster Kmart Verizon Northrop Grumman General Dynamics Raytheon McDonald’s IBM Macy’s UnitedHealth Group Marriott RadioShack Murphy USA Advantage Sales and Marketing CIA Toys “R” Us Allied Barton Security Services T-Mobile US Army Avon Sun Microsystems Snap-on Tools Army National Guard Quest Diagnostics Aflac Woodforest Bank Combined Insurance Fifth Third Bank EMC Corp. Fresenius Medical Care Kaiser Permanente Navy

Job Openings Added This Week:



The Telecommunications, Banking, Retail, Health Care, and

Engineering verticals are the top industries currently hiring based on

a survey of active job advertisements from the nations’ top job boards.

Job Openings Added this week by direct advertisers (Recruiters & Staffing companies not included):

AT&T JPMorgan Chase Sears UnitedHealth Group Kaiser Permanente Siemens Deloitte Verizon Raytheon Northrop Grumman Kmart Advantage Sales and Marketing Army National Guard General Dynamics Kindred Healthcare RadioShack UnitedHealth Group Crossmark Marriott Federal Gov Sun Microsystems Macy’s IBM Medtronic Macy’s Global M.A.R.S Affiliated Computer Services Combined Insurance EMC Corp. Snap-on Tools Quest Diagnostics Avon Fifth Third Bank HSBC NY Army National Guard

Top Hiring Cities based on CareerBuilder ads: