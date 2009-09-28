An Innovative, Collaborative Tech Nonprofit to Change the World

This is a story about what can happen when a small group of smart, innovative people take a high tech startup mentality and apply it to the nonprofit world. In a nutshell, it works.

I first became aware of the org when I was leaving my role at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to join a fledgling tech startup (Picnik, which is now the world’s leading online photo editor). While helping to build Picnik, I wanted to find an opportunity to combine an interest in nonprofit work with the conviction, shared by Bill and Melinda, that private industry is a key lever for achieving positive social change. A friend and former colleague suggested NetHope.

NetHope is a collaborative nonprofit that most people have never heard of and which is having a positive impact on the overall effectiveness and efficiency of 27 international NGOs around the globe, including heavyweights like the Red Cross, Save the Children, The Nature Conservancy, Oxfam, CARE, and WorldVision.

It’s a virtual org made up of the Chief Information Officers and senior technical specialists who oversee the communications and technical infrastructure for organizations employing more than 300,000 people around the world, many of them field workers who work in remote and often hostile environments and situations, including war, famine, economic turmoil, political instability, and natural disasters.

Supporters from private industry include Microsoft, Cisco, Intel, Accenture, Waggener-Edstrom Worldwide, and tiny (by comparison) Picnik. NetHope is also supported by private foundations, including the Rockefeller Foundation and the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation.

Like most successful startups, NetHope started with an audacious idea: What if technical people from leading international NGOS came together to solve technical issues collaboratively instead of independently? Could they make faster progress? Could they work directly with the best thinkers from private industry? Could they make their organizations more effective and efficient while operating on shoestring IT budgets?

Two people – one from the NGO sector and one from private industry – put their heads together to develop a model to make it work. Ed Granger-Happ, CIO of Save the Children, and Dipak Basu, a senior technology fellow from Cisco, wrote the original plan. Eight years later, NetHope is a model for what can happen when a few committed people come together to develop and execute a smart idea with potential to help change the world.