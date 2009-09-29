Infographic of the Day: How to Name a Baseball Team

Craig Robinson hits a home run with this colorful Venn diagram cataloging the origin of baseball team names. Though I’m still unsure why athletes in Chicago wear white socks and those in Boston wear red, or what an “Athletic,” a “National,” or a “Royal” looks like, it’s fascinating to see the connections between otherwise unrelated mascots (Astros, Brewers, Mariners, Rangers, Royals?).

Check out the graph in high resolution here, and a multitude of other charts celebrating America’s pastime here.