The Age-Old Tradition of Smartphone Hookups

By Chris Dannen1 minute Read

It was way back in 2006 when Palm showed us how to beam our love to strangers using the quaintly unconnected Palm V. But since then, a whole litany of apps have made the quest for strange much more direct.

Match.com has had success with their iPhone app, which lets you keep your profile up-to-date on the go. For people with a more active approach, there’s Loopt, which works on almost every phone you can think of, smart and dumbphones alike. It’s a location-finding app with a meet-nearby-strangers feature called Loopt Mix, and is known for more prurient uses, versus, say, meeting a friend for coffee.

Then there’s Skout, which bills itself as a location-based “dating” app for iPhones. It lets you strike up conversations with nearby people, follow their photos, and see their profiles.

Once you find that special someone-of-the-moment, you can perform an instant background check on them using your iPhone. Announced this week, the DateCheck app has a feature called “sleaze detector” that checks an individual’s name for criminal records of assault, drug, and alcohol-related arrests. More disheartening is a feature that can assess a person’s net worth. Check it out below.

