Hackintosh Superstore Will Raise $175 Million in IPO

The venture-backed e-tailer has been profitable every year since it opened its doors in 2001, scooping up would-be customers of failed brick-and-mortar electronics stores. But it has also made its bread on D-I-Y computer nerds, a growing number who are sucked into building their own computer by tutorials for building a Hackintosh, or a home-made computer running the Mac OS.

Guides like this one and this one allow you to build your own “Mac Pro” for less than $1,000, instead of shelling out $3,000 for an official Apple system. More knowledgeable PC-builders often go straight to the OSx86 Wiki to check for the compatibility of their favorite components. Both groups usually complete their plans with a visit to NewEgg to buy the bundle.

The company has also been lauded for its EggXperts, customer service experts that are active in social media and help newbie customers with purchases on the site’s forums.