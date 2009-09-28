Beverage Package Designs and the Fashion Shows They Inspire

With all the recent attention on Paul Smith’s limited-edition redesign of the glass Evian bottles, it’s high time for a roundup of the world’s best beverage packaging. Thanks to The Dieline, posted a whopping 40 contenders for best packaging design, at least a few of these should tickle your fancy.

Coca-Cola is a classic, and its subtle packaging and logo tweaks over the years don’t overshadow the original branding. (Looking at you, Pepsi.) These five limited edition summer cans are a solid representation of the Coke brand.

Tap water and bottled water are now one and the same with Tap’d, which collects unfiltered New York City tap water and packages it in transparent bottles with orange and blue accents a la the flag of NYC.