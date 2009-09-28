Will Yahoo Win the Search Wars with Info Overload?

Today Yahoo! began a $100 million advertising push with the following commercial, which the company says is titled “Anthem.” Can Yahoo win the search-ad wars with inundation?

That’s a lot of humanity for one ad: a lot of colors, a lot of movement, a lot of stuff. You might call it overload–especially if you’re fond of Microsoft’s Bing commercials, which end with the tagline: “What has search overload done to us?”

Yahoo seems to answer the “overload” question with, well, overload. As it blasts you with a litany of images, the voice in the background coos: