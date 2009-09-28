From Showbiz to Supermarkets: Tru Blood and 8 Other Products That Got Real

This month’s release of Tru Blood, the “blood-red” beverage created for HBO’s hit vampire series True Blood, got us thinking: What other fake products successfully jumped off screen and onto store shelves? Marketers are only too happy to get these products into the hands of fans. And the fans can’t wait to scoop them up–if only to blog about how awful they are. Here’s a look at some fictional products that became a reality, and our thoughts on whether they were any good.