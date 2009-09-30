Don’t Let Your Product Get Booed

Every night from June to August, we watched as town hall meetings erupted into screaming matches. On September 9, South Carolina Republican Rep. Joe Wilson yelled “You lie!” at President Obama during his speech to a joint session of Congress. And just the other night, throngs of opera aficionados booed loudly at The Metropolitan Opera ’s opening night performance of “Tosca”.

Booing at the Opera? Really? Decorum seems to have

left the building, and I keep wondering what will be the next victim of this

anger.

As consumers, we boo all the time. When we make

choices, when we pick one product over another, we are in a sense booing

against the competitor. So which side of the booing will your product be on? To

make sure your offering won’t be the next casualty of this surging consumer

rage, you want to understand where this fury comes from.

Luckily there are answers. In the past we have

covered principles that shed light on the mechanics of boos and cheers. By

understanding these you may be able to manipulate them to your advantage.

Essentially, boos emerge as a three step process:



and find common ground with you or your product. A consumer sees you or your product and initially they like it –they relate to it. As neurologist and neuroscientist Marco Iacoboni explainedin my

blog a few weeks ago, consumers are wired to initially be empatheticand find common ground with you or your product. Then the consumer categorizes you. They call you republican or

democrat, traditional or modern, like me or not like me. Buddhists and

Carl Jung would call these “re-cognizing” you. Iacoboni says it’s these

categories or “labels” that actually divide us. Then they like or dislike you, based not on who you are but on what

category you hold.

The key then is to skillfully manage step two. Play

with categories to make sure you end up in the cheering section.

Apple does this well. Apple‘s marketing strategy

essentially creates two sides – Apple and PC – and tries to convince people to

boo from the Apple side. They have defined what it is to be a “Mac” person, and

have created a consumer identity with a loud cheering section.

Credit card companies and banks do this poorly.

They are booed millions of times per day on “corporate hate” Web sites.

