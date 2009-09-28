REPORT: Top 25 Digital Influencers in News & Politics

Never before have so many tools been available to analyze and clarify digital influence. The 2009 Digital Influence in News and Politics Report leverages these tools to measure the influence of those best-in-class media companies in the digital sphere.

Sparxoo evaluated over 100 news and politics media outlets (from the

New York Times to the Daily Beast to NPR) in a comprehensive study of

content, social and multimedia influence.

The Report crowns CNN as the #1 digital influencer, followed by The

New York Times (a pleasant surprise for “The Gray Lady”). The Digital

Influencer in News and Politics Report confirms and debunks many of the

long-held media myths perpetuated by marketers, brand managers and

other business leaders. It is through these findings that we can

re-align the media compass to find tomorrow’s true north.

1. CNN

Firestarter of the 24-hour news cycle, CNN has translated their energy

to the web. CNN has high marks across the board–ranking number one in

content influence, social influence and overall. The only news outlet

to have a pagerank of 10/10, CNN draws much strength from search and

backlinks. CNN uses the digital trickle down effect–where pagerank

leads to search referrals, which leads to backlinks and sharing and the

cycle continues.

2. The New York Times

Thought of as an aging titan, The New York Times is a leading digital

influencer in news and politics. Fusing quality and quantity, The New

York Times’ content spreads like wildfire across social media and

content aggregators. Though The Times’ Twitter following surpasses 1.8

million, they are still thought of as behind the curve, when in

actuality, they are 141 miles ahead of it. Truth be told: don’t believe

everything you hear.

3. Fox News

Where is Fox most competitive? The right-leaning news network leans

towards audio–weighing in at number three. Personality, Bill O’Reilly,

makes the iTune’s top 25 news and politics podcast list with his show,

Talking Points. Fox adds a curve ball to the ratings by scoring number

one in Apple apps. Though the right-wing outlet doesn’t have a

break-away app, they do have many local affiliates that dominate the

top iTunes 100 apps. To crack the top 2, Fox will have to improve on

Twitter and YouTube.

4. NPR

For NPR, community-supported means both on-air and online. The

nonprofit is not only supported by donations, it’s fueled by fans…

Facebook fans that is. NPR outpaces even the New York Times on

Facebook, with the most fans of any major media outlet. Why is the

nonprofit profiting from social media buzz? It might have to do with

their unique, content rich site, coupled with customized playlists and

actively listening to its community. NPR is the intersection of quality

and digital savvy.