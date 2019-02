French cinephile forum Vodkaster has created an in-depth infographic based on the most critically acclaimed films of all time. The chart plots everything from Casablanca to Gandhi to Dr. Strangelove, arranged in a flowchart.

Click through to see the expanded version; below are some screen shots detailing the organization of the graph. Note the ingenious genre breakdowns, from “dramas about tolerance” to “masterpieces about show business.”