WorkLifeSuccess: Monday Morning Magic

At the beginning of every work week there is an opportunity

to set goals for the five days ahead. But, there is also an opportunity to

raise the bar on your own performance. Want to put a spring in your step, a

twinkle in your eye? Then, find a special area to focus on that will improve

your personal performance, bringing inner satisfaction and better results for your life.

Here are four areas to focus on:

1.

TimeCraft – Each one of us gets the same amount

of time as everyone else: 24 hours in a day. What you do with it and the

competencies you develop are yours to profit from.

2.

MindSet – Your most important asset is the

quality of mind you bring to every day actions. It will help you in challenges and

opportunities, large and small.

3.

SelfPromo – Learn how to let others know what

you have been up to in ways that are tactful, inviting, engaging, and helpful. When

it comes to looking out for yourself, no one else can do the job quite as well

as you.

4.

ValueGeneration – Creating benefit for other

people is a skill unto itself. Mastered by few, it creates demand on your participation.

This is the very lever you pull to advance your position.