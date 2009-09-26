8 Conversations that Create the Future









For each of

these conversations you must establish an atmosphere of genuine exploration.

These eight topics are meant to open the doors of perception to new

possibilities, creating an environment where half-baked ideas can emerge for

examination and development, insights can form, and new possibilities can edge

their way into view.

1. What is the best

possible thing that can happen as a result of our efforts?

a. What performance

improvement is possible as a result?

b. What could this mean

to you, me, and us?

2. How do new ideas

successfully take root in our culture?

a. Where has success

happened in the past?

b. What innovations

have we operationalized with good results before?

3. Where do the

trajectories of our efforts converge?

a. What are the

possible synergies if we are both successful?

b. How can we leverage

each other’s results?

4. What motivates you to

succeed?



a. What is the source

of your inspiration, yor motivation?



b. How can this be

leveraged for even greater returns?