8 Conversations that Create the Future

For each of
these conversations you must establish an atmosphere of genuine exploration.
These eight topics are meant to open the doors of perception to new
possibilities, creating an environment where half-baked ideas can emerge for
examination and development, insights can form, and new possibilities can edge
their way into view.
1. What is the best
possible thing that can happen as a result of our efforts?
a. What performance
improvement is possible as a result?
b. What could this mean
to you, me, and us?
2. How do new ideas
successfully take root in our culture?
a. Where has success
happened in the past?
b. What innovations
have we operationalized with good results before?
3. Where do the
trajectories of our efforts converge?
a. What are the
possible synergies if we are both successful?
b. How can we leverage
each other’s results?
4. What motivates you to
succeed?
a. What is the source
of your inspiration, yor motivation?
b. How can this be
leveraged for even greater returns?
5. What would be the
consequences if we were both successful?
a. Can we describe this
world?
b. How would individual
and organizational work be improved?
6. If we were to
generate dramatic results, what partnerships would we rely on?
a. Who else must be
involved in our achievements?
b. How do we provide
returns to them?
7. What prerequisites
do we both rely on to achieve big wins?
a. What can we do to
ensure we have what we need?
b. Where can we combine
efforts to ensure success?
8.
How can our
interdependence be improved?
a. What are the
opportunities for mutual leverage?
b. Where can we exceed
expectations by working together?
– Seth Kahan, VisionaryLeadership.com
Seth Kahan is a Change Leadership specialist.
He has consulted with CEOs and executives in over 50 world-class organizations
that include Shell, World Bank, Peace Corps, Marriott, Prudential, American
Society of Association Executives, International Bridge Tunnel and Turnpike
Association, Project Management Institute, and NASA. He is the founder of Seth Kahan’s
CEO Leaders Forum, a community of CEOs working together to innovate through the
current economy. His next book, Getting Change Right: Guaranteeing Buy-In from Your Most Valuable Players, will be published in spring 2010 by Jossey-Bass.Visit his other blog, GettingChangeRight.com for more info on the book.