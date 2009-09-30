Age Distribution of People on the Web

Despite Privacy Concerns, 74% of people openly show their age on the web!

As a people search engine, Spock crawls and indexes millions of web documents and social network profiles everyday.

As a result, we end up gathering interesting demographic data about

people. For example, a vast majority of people who have a social

networking profile or web document about themselves on the web are 25

or younger. In addition, 74% openly show their age on social networks,

blogs, and other social mediums. Even with added privacy controls, a

vast majority of Internet users openly show their age.

Age Breakdown of People Who Have a Public Identity on the Web

25 or Younger: 37%

26 to 45: 23%