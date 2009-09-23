advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

An Important Message About Apple Industrial Design from Jon Ive

By Gizmodo Staff1 minute Read

Really Jon, whatever it is that you are having at the “communal design area,” send some over:

We have assembled a heavenly design team. By keeping the core team small and investing significantly in tools and process we can work with a level of collaboration that seems particularly rare. Our physical environment reflects and enables that collaborative approach. The large open studio and massive sound system support a number of communal design areas. We have little exclusively personal space. In fact, the memory of how we work will endure beyond the products of our work.

-Jonathan Ive, senior vice president of industrial design at Apple

Ooooooooooooooooooo…

key.

[Unbeige]

In partnership with
Gizmodo logoGizmodo is the world’s most fun technology website, focused on gadgets and how they make our lives better, worse and more absurd. Source: An Important Message About Apple Industrial Design from Jon Ive [Blockquote]
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life