Really Jon, whatever it is that you are having at the “communal design area,” send some over:
We have assembled a heavenly design team. By keeping the core team small and investing significantly in tools and process we can work with a level of collaboration that seems particularly rare. Our physical environment reflects and enables that collaborative approach. The large open studio and massive sound system support a number of communal design areas. We have little exclusively personal space. In fact, the memory of how we work will endure beyond the products of our work.
-Jonathan Ive, senior vice president of industrial design at Apple
Ooooooooooooooooooo…
key.
[Unbeige]
Gizmodo is the world’s most fun technology website, focused on gadgets and how they make our lives better, worse and more absurd. Source: An Important Message About Apple Industrial Design from Jon Ive [Blockquote]