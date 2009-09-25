GM India and Reva Team Up to Develop Cheap Electric Car

2009 Reva NXG

Forget the high-priced Teslas and Fiskers of the world. The electric vehicle revolution can’t begin until the masses have access to the technology. That’s why GM India and Reva are working on an affordable EV for Indian customers. The vehicle, which will be based on GM’s Spark minicar, will use a GM platform and manufacturing facilities along with Reva battery technology, electric drive train, and power management.

No word on pricing for the EV, but GM and Reva claim it will be both competitive and highly affordable. For some perspective, the Reva NXG EV costs $7,262 in India. GM is mum on specs and other details about the car, but manufacturing is expected to begin in 2010.

Even though small cars make up 70% of India’s vehicle market, the GM/Reva EV will face at least one major challenge–there aren’t many EV charge points in the country. The U.S. and EU have had much more luck, mostly thanks to government support. Unless the Indian government gets on board with charging station incentives, there’s little reason to think the upcoming EV will be a hit.

