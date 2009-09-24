This slideshow highlights five of my favorite custom bikes from the exhibition, Full Throttle: Vintage Motorcycles, Custom Choppers, and Racing Machines at the Shelburne Museum in Shelburne, Vermont. I’ve limited the technical information because I have no idea how to describe the impressive features of these motorcycles. More importantly, I want to avoid incurring the wrath of any burly bikers who may be reading this should I confuse a brake caliper with a clutch housing. The exhibition is up until October 25, 2009.