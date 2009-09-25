Josh Harris’ TV Pitch: Surveillance, Toothpaste, and Murder

Last month, we introduced you to (or reminded you about) Josh Harris, once-upon-a-time internet entrepreneur and star of the award-winning documentary We Live in Public . Around the turn of the millennium, Harris was known for coordinating some pretty bizarre social experiments, like getting 100 people to live in a bunker under 24-hour camera surveillance. He then turned the camera on himself and his girlfriend, broadcasting their lives over the Web–which eventually led to his nervous breakdown. We Live in Public captures it all, illustrating Harris’s rise and fall in a fascinating cautionary tale about our use of the internet.

The movie opened in New York last month, and now that it’s heading to the West Coast (premiering tonight in Los Angeles at the NuArt Theater), we thought it would timely to share with you Harris’ plans for his next experiment–which he’s currently pitching as a TV series. He calls it The Wired City, another public-living scheme that takes the crazy to the next level. We would try to explain the concept, but truth be told, we still don’t understand it. Instead, we’ll let Harris speak for himself.

The following pitch is not quick and concise–it is seven minutes long. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.