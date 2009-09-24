How Cisco Creates Loyal Employees; Life/Work Integration Policies Pay Off

advertisement

advertisement

Loyal employees are not born.

Their organization creates them. In searching for some examples, I met Ann-Marie

Yap, a senior manager at Cisco. She provided me with some extraordinary reasons

why she loves her work and why she stays where she is. Ann-Marie said, “My partner

and I have two young children. We’ve learned to be conscious of how to balance

work and family, and LGBT parenting can have it’s own particular challenges “It’s important to me that I

work in an organization where there is a culture that values all of its

employees and that demonstrates LGBT inclusion throughout the organization.

I’ve found that to be true at Cisco. I’ve gotten all the same benefits and

respect for my work and my family as every other employee that works there.”

advertisement

I’ve consulted with other

organizations that have high scores on policies and procedures regarding LGBT

equality, but they have still not created a culture where LGBT people feel safe

disclosing their orientation so they don’t even take advantage of the offered

benefits. It was refreshing to hear

what Ann Marie had to say about working at Cisco. “With a 6 year old and an 11

month old baby, I’ve had to make some choices about my time and priorities. At

the same time I couldn’t stop working.”

advertisement

“We sometimes feel like we

are at the center of the universe, but it’s just the organization’s universe.” She said that in making

decisions about time, she asks if she really needs to be involved or attend a

particular meeting. I’ve personally worked with

too many organizations where people think that inclusion means everyone needs

to attend every meeting so they create a culture of micromanaging and call it

employee involvement.

advertisement

Yap went on to say, “My work

involves mapping processes and determining what adds value and what adds time.”

Along that line, there are

times when I can work from home or out the office.” T The key takeaway

Ann-Marie has is that Cisco projects a culture of collaboration – “a part of

that is the utilization of our own technology to be able to work when and

wherever we may be.”

advertisement

Cisco has the equipment that makes it easy to be

productive and not have to be on site when it isn’t necessary. If one of my

children is sick or has an appointment I’m able to be with them.” She gave me some examples of

technology that allows CISCO to be flexible and support its employees being

successful: 1- A system that allows cell phone rollover so that the

number that shows up on caller id is the office number 2- Soft phone technology on laptops. A picture of the

office phone and dial pad appears on the screen in order to make calls from

anywhere, as though it is the actual desk phone. With WebEx, an employee can

virtually attend meetings, and participate in video and teleconferences.

advertisement

“Working at CISCO allows me to

be a good parent, and partner and still add value and contribute to the success

of the organization. I’m fortunate that I didn’t have to make a choice of

family or career.”

Simma Lieberman “The Inclusionist”

We create workplaces where people love to do their best work and customers love to do

business Simma Lieberman Associates Consultant, Speaker, Author

510.527.0700 Fax: 510.527/0723 1185 Solano Ave. PMB 142 Albany, CA 94706 simma@simmalieberman.com www.simmalieberman.com

visit my Fast Company expert blog http://tiny.cc/balancedlife

Helping People and Organizations Create Profitable Cultures Learn more about the must-read diversity book from Thomson Learning: Putting Diversity to Work, how to successfully lead a diverse workforce, by Simma Lieberman, George Simons, and Kate Berardo.

Sign up for our free e-zine and receive tips on work/life issues at http://www.simmalieberman.com

Contact us about our new offerings: We want to help you and your organization become more productive and profitable

S tress Management for Executives During Stressful Times How to Create a Low Stress Environment for Your Employees and Keep Them Productive Cross Generational Dialogues How to Work Effectively With Four Generations at Work





