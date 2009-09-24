Designing for Gender, When One Or Both Parties Reap the Rewards

What are little girls made of?

Sugar and spice and all things nice

The rhyme has been catchy enough to stick around for more than 200 years. But we think designing for gender is a little more complicated than sugar and spice or snails and puppy dog tails. Here are two situations when designing for gender works brilliantly–just not in the way you would expect.

The first situation is when the design is stereotypically masculine, but women end up reaping the rewards. Men tend to love technical sophistication, power, and new toys. James Dyson supplies all of that in one powerful package. His vacuum cleaners are designed to look like incredible, futuristic devices. A vacuum cleaner image on his website has popup menus with “pneumatic actuator” and “high-torque clutch.” Oh, and it’s not a lowly vacuum cleaner, it’s a Dyson Airmuscle. A friend of mine happily describes it in a way that’s telling: “It could be a jet ski, fighter plane, spacecraft, or a robot that massages you.” Take a wild guess–which gender is lusting after this vacuum?

So are you thinking the Dyson is designed for males? Think again. For just $600 a husband gets an awesome toy, and his wife doesn’t have to vacuum.

The second situation is when the masculine and feminine coexist peacefully. Most products are used by both genders. The challenge is to have them appeal to both. I’ve discussed the design of the Mini Cooper with people from of all ages, backgrounds, and geographic locations. The Mini succeeds in pleasing both men and women, without compromise. It’s able to do this because men and women notice completely different things about the design.

Women love this car because the look of it makes them happy. They tend to have a strong emotional connection to it. They enjoy how cute, fun, and well-made it is. Women consider it feminine without being condescending. They talk about the car like it’s a sidekick, “She’s charming, spunky, and has integrity.” Meanwhile, men tend to pick up on the sporty, fast, high performance stunt car background. They see the air intake and the wheel flares. It’s a “real” car. Totally at home with the boys.