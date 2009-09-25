Infographic of the Day: Balancing Your Media Diet

Here’s looking at you, kid. The average American spends almost nine hours a day in front of screens–desktop PC, laptop, flat-screen Hi Def television, Monday Night Football at the local bar, Taxi TV, and so on. Wired has put together an optimal media food pyramid to make sure your mind doesn’t go the way of your waistline. Remember, it’s about quality, not quantity.
As they say, knowledge is power, and mental faculties can be optimized by the perfect mix of media consumption. Although one hour of YouTube per day seems a little steep for anyone concerned about media saturation.