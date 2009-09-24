Designed to be Wild: Full Throttle Choppers In Vermont

I’ve never ridden a motorcycle and probably never will. Too fast, too dangerous. However, this conviction was seriously challenged when I visited Full Throttle: Vintage Motorcycles, Custom Choppers and Racing Machines at the Shelburne Museum in Vermont this past summer. Now I can almost imagine leather pants, a cut off denim jacket, and maybe a star-spangled helmet in my designer wardrobe.

The exhibition was a shock to my “less is more” aesthetic leanings, but it was also just what I needed. The more radical the designs, the better they were.

It was also a shock to the Shelburne Museum. Located in the scenic Lake Champlain valley, it’s one of the nation’s finest museums of art and Americana. Over 150,000 works are exhibited in a beautiful pastoral setting of 39 exhibition buildings, 25 of which are historic and as such were relocated to the museum grounds. There’s even an immense iron-clad steamboat on the grounds.

I visit this museum annually. It usually draws a genteel family-oriented crowd arching to see the impressive permanent collection. This time the crowd was a little different–the contrast between the typical Shelburne visitor and road-hardened bikers with their Fu-Man Chu mustaches and fading tattoos was striking.

Exhibited on all three levels of the museum’s historic 80-foot diameter Round Barn gallery, Full Throttle is organized into three thematic sections.

• Wide Open and Wild: Racing Machines examines the role of racing tracks as testing grounds for motorcycle design.

• Classic Cool: Vintage Motorcycles features iconic examples of Indian, Harley Davidson and Triumph motorcycles.