Secrets of Social Media in 15 Minutes a Day

Yesterday, I was privileged to co-host a teaching call with the amazing George Kao, a social media trainer who specializes in highy productive techniques for using social media in socially conscious businesses.

George gave me permission to share his very informative handout: his slides are at http://georgekao.com/socialslides

I also want to share a few of the takeaways

Find the actions that provide the greatest benefit for the least work (he lists many of these in the slides)

Balance the human and the professional/expert

Find easy ways to show you care, like spending one second to click and say you like a comment on Facebook

Multiple approaches increase likelihood of connecting

Twitter is not only indexed by Twitter, but searchable on Google–BIG reach! Easy way to spread ideas

Make your last comment of the day (or in a batch of posts) count–it has more staying power because it will be at the top of your page all night

This was the fourth call with George I’ve been on since June. I always learn so much! In fact, it was the incredible value of his content that made me reach out to him, form a friendship (we and our wives had dinner when I was in San Francisco this summer) and partner with him to deliver this call to my network.

I’m going to be participating in his 12-session coaching program on social media, and also his program on running webinars for fun and profit, and eagerly looking forward to it. I have *never* encountered a better social media trainer, and I’m an avid consumer of coaching calls.

You may want to as well. There’s a signup link at the end of the slides. Each course is usually $720, but I’ve arranged a discount–you can learn form this “Jedi Master of Social Media” (my term–he’s much too modest) for $480. Mention my name. If you order both of George’s programs (normally $1440) with the one-pay option, it’s $920. Mention my name (Shel Horowitz), and George will paypal you a $200 rebate on this double package.

Full disclosure: yes, I make a commission on this. But more importantly, you get a tremendous education in social media that can knock months or years off your learning curve, set you on the path to profitability, and save you hours per week.

