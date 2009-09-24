CEO applies Business Acumen, Transforming Nonprofit into Powerhouse for Change



Profile of a Change Leader: Tony

Cancelosi

As the CEO of Columbia Lighthouse for the Blind (CLB) in Washington, DC, Tony Cancelosi brings more than 30 years leadership experience from the

computer and software industry to his efforts to serve the blind and visually

impaired. CLB

enables people of all ages who are blind or visually impaired to remain

independent, active and productive in our society. Under Cancelosi’s leadership

they are introducing innovative programs and building the partnerships required

to serve millions more across the nation. In the years to come the current

population of 13 million blind and visually impaired in the US will more than

double as people live longer and disabling diseases such as diabetes take their

toll. Cancelosi is applying his business acumen to provide solutions. If you

have ever used a live chat while ordering from a catalog company, you have used

technology Cancelosi developed as the CEO of eStara.

Cancelosi also served as COO of Kee Systems, which you may recognize as Sylvan

Learning, now a public company. Under Cancelosi Columbia Lighthouse for the Blind is expanding the number of people

it serves in the DC metro area and broadening its impact with innovative

programs that include Bridge to Work – ensuring veterans who are blind or visually impaired have the skills,

resources and training they need to succeed in the workplace, Digital

Data Scan – a competitively

priced document conversion and indexing service operated by blind and visually

impaired, and Rehabilitation Services – helping people who are blind or visually

impaired reassert control and independence, living independently at

home, school, work and in the community. I met with

Cancelosi to better understand his success and methods. Here is a piece of our

conversation. Cancelosi:

There is a great opportunity here. As a businessman it’s hard to miss. In this

country we still don’t understand the opportunity to hire the disabled. When

leaders put together their strategic plans, they don’t even consider it. They

are worried about how it will work, what is required to change the workplace,

and the impact on culture. What they need is an education. We have tools today

that make hiring the blind and visually impaired a cost effective solution,

providing value that adds to business growth.

In the

coming years we are going to see incidents of visual impairment rise

significantly – more than 25 million people in this country will have some form

of visual impairment in what I call the Silver Tsunami, the great wave of

increase in our aging population. We will be ready to help. Just the psychological

impact of losing your vision is debilitating. This can be minimized with all

kinds of new technology available today and through retooling the life skills

that make people comfortable so they can enjoy their lives. Kahan: How

are you applying what you have learned in the world of business to help the

Columbia Lighthouse for the Blind succeed? Cancelosi:

I use a two-sided approach that relies on (a) business basics and (b)

fund-raising and partnerships. As soon as I arrived I made sure that the

organization was operating like a business. By that I mean we have the

infrastructure and metrics in place to measure our performance, we are all on

the same page understanding our goals, core competencies, strengths, and

weaknesses. We all need to know the same story. Storytelling is a very

effective way to get the message across. With

operations running like a business, I turn my attention to fund-raising and

partnerships. Did you know more than 85% of nonprofit CEOs don’t like to

fundraise? Yet, this is essential to strong leadership. I participate in

the community, go out and speak, and always look out for partners who can

profit by joining forces with me. At CLB, we are creating a

national model – I have 89 other agencies like myself that are going to help

with creating the low vision clinics and services. Every 7 seconds someone

loses his or her sight in the US. We need to raise awareness and link

people to serve this need. People who are visually impaired or blind can

reconstitute into a job and train because of all the technology available

today. Of the 3 million visually impaired or blind in the US who are working age,

1.5 million are unemployed. We will bring those people into the marketplace,

making our country stronger and giving them meaningful jobs. Kahan: How do you fund raise?

Cancelosi: I look for partnerships where there is a takeaway for each person.

We are both going to get something we want. There must be

complementarity, where we help each other achieve our goals… a perfect

marriage. There has to be a scorecard in every potential partnership: you do

this and I do that. Identify the benefit and track that scorecard. This gives

us a set of metrics so we can be sure each of us is getting what we want out of

the relationship. Kahan: How did you assemble a

Board of Directors to support the change work you are doing? Cancelosi: I study the bylaws and

covenants and use them to serve our mission. Many nonprofits are lax in this

area. I build a matrix of core competencies that we need to succeed in our

change agenda and I recruit other CEOs because they know what it takes to lead

transformation. They are doing this in their own organizations. I pick leaders who understand how

to operationalize the future. They are the best in their field. My board

members are brilliant. These people understand what I am trying to do, the

opportunity that is here to be realized. They understand our vision for the

future and they know what it takes for us to get there. They are helping us

create a new world. Cancelosi is a change leader, applying his skill and experience to

serving society, improving the world, making a difference in the lives of the

blind and visually impaired. He is doing it using business smarts, helping a

nonprofit to become a profit center, in more ways than one. – Seth Kahan, VisionaryLeadership.com

Seth Kahan is a Change Leadership specialist. He has consulted with CEOs and executives in over 50 world-class organizations that include Shell, World Bank, Peace Corps, Marriott, Prudential, American Society of Association Executives, International Bridge Tunnel and Turnpike Association, Project Management Institute, and NASA. He is the founder of Seth Kahan’s CEO Leaders Forum, a community of CEOs working together to innovate through the current economy. His next book, Getting Change Right: Creating Rapid, Widespread Engagement will be published in spring 2010.