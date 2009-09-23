Eminem’s Lawsuit Against Apple Headed to Federal Court?

Eminem’s lawsuit against Apple may go to trial in a Michigan Federal court if the two parties don’t come to an agreement by tonight, reports Mashable .

The Detroit rapper sued Apple in 2005 because he alleged that his label, Aftermath, made an online distribution agreement for iTunes sales that it was not authorized to make. Eminem says that Aftermath only has rights to CD distribution, and not online distribution.

Should Eminem’s copyright manager and publisher win the suit against Apple, he would be entitled to significant damages, and Apple may have to pull his tracks from the iTunes store. He is reportedly asking for several million dollars in compensation. Still, his claims might not gain traction in court; he has been reaping royalties from iTunes sales throughout the ongoing legal battle.