ARider iPhone App Brings Augmented Reality to Cyclists

As we’ve discussed before, there’s a slew of augmented reality cell phone apps in the pipeline. The iPhone ARider app, in development with Tokyo-based Ubiquitous Entertainment, may be the most futuristic one yet–a science fiction-like portable helmet-mounted display attached to an iPhone 3GS.

The device acts as a portable navigation system, presumably removing the need for on-the-go cyclists to check their iPhones for directions while moving. The ARider is also compatible with Twitbird Pro and Bluetooth. But for bicyclists already dealing with rogue car doors, unpredictable pedestrians, and careless drivers, is augmented reality (AR) a smart distraction? At least with other AR navigation apps geared to walkers, the worst thing that can happen is that you bump into strangers.

Still, the app might make cycling more appealing to the directionally challenged among us, and that’s always something to celebrate. Check out this video of the ARider in action.

[Via CrunchGear]