Dell Launches Multi-Touch Laptops

Dell announced today that it will be launching new versions of its studio laptops, which were made famous by their multifarious artist-designed lids. The new version will feature another trending spec: multi-touch screens, according to VentureBeat .

Available on the Studio 15, Studio XPS 16, and Studio 17 laptops, the multi-touch screens will go head to head with Lenovo‘s similar offering, announced just last week. They’ll have a formidable competitor in HP’s Touchsmart convertible laptop, which also supports two-finger manipulation, seen below.

The key to the success of these devices might be not the hardware, but the software the manufacturers bundle with them. There’s no word whether Dell will include a proprietary software suite to go along with the touch features, but Lenovo and HP both offer a layer of interface controls over Windows meant to make touch operation easier. HP’s software is more advanced and more fluid, and has a substantial lead on its competitors because of its Touchsmart desktop, announced last year.

Dell’s new Studio laptops will start at $999.