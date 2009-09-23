Intel’s Multi-tasking Concept Laptop Brings You Three More Screens

Sitting in the coffee shop with forty Firefox tabs open on your laptop, wishing you had one more monitor? Or three? Today at IDF, Intel introduced a multi-tasking concept PC that allows users to work on their main screen while providing three small auxiliary screens above the keyboard for organizing and accessing smaller, snackable chunks of info from their PCs.

The concept PC was developed with an eye toward future-gen laptops–on which you can organize more information while still reducing the size of your notebook. Without affecting the information or activity on the main screen, you can access information–say, a phone number in your address book or a reminder you’ve placed in your sticky notes–while keeping the desktop as clutter-free as possible.

Will the concept catch on? Right now, it’s just an idea bouncing around Intel’s labs. But it seems like a hardware solutions to a software problem; for instance, Apple’s Spaces does essentially the same thing by organizing your windows into groups, like separate desktops, so you can keep your mental workflow aligned with your desktop feng shui. Still, some users, especially those who do a lot of data entry or coding, might find value having the screens up simultaneously rather than having to move between them. Besides, we all need somewhere to stash Facebook chat when the boss makes the afternoon cubicle rounds.

[via Intel]