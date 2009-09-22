By Serving Many Ethonomics Happens Naturally

Last week I flew to Bogota, Colombia for the day. My Latin American partner, AltaGerencia, had arranged for me to speak at a conference organized by Ecopetrol , Colombia’s largest integrated oil company. I’ve delivered such talks often: a company gathers about 100 key clients, fills a room, I stimulate the clients to think more creatively about their businesses, and the host hopefully finishes the day with deeper relationships.

But as I

customized the session, I came to realize this one would be different. First

there would be 400 people, rather than 100. These clients would come from all

over the globe including India, the Middle East, the U.S., and, of course,

Latin America. But more importantly, as I prepared, I learned that Ecopetrol is

truly fascinating.

Ecopetrol

recently transformed itself from a company that served just one stakeholder

into a truly ethonomic business that serves many. This transformation has

engineered a remarkable jump in earnings, profitability, and share price.

We can all learn something from how this elephant learned to dance, to steal a

phrase from former IBM CEO, Lou Gerstner.



Let me start

with setting the context: Ecopetrol is huge. It is the largest Colombian

company and one of the 15 largest petroleum companies globally. It produces

over $2 billion in cash profit (EBITDA) every quarter. While it once

primarily served the Colombian market, today nearly 40% of its business comes

from exports (measured by barrels per day). It has expanded operations beyond

its home country into other Latin countries, the U.S., and Asia.

The company

operated for over 50 years as a state-owned utility, serving one master: the

Colombian government. Sure, by extension, you might say the company served the

Colombian people but management answered the call of just one entity.

But in 2003,

all of that changed. Ecopetrol went public.

We’ve seen

that companies which serve multiple masters, striving to operate in the

intersection of profitability and common good, are better off in the

long-run. Ecopetrol’s 2003 transformation offers a compelling supporting

case for this view. This transformation shifted Ecopetrol’s loyalties

dramatically. I had a chance to talk to Ecopetrol senior managers and several

clients. What Ecopetrol did was shift their accountability to three new

stakeholders: