Microsoft’s Courier And Norhtec’s Tablet: The Impossible And The Possible?

“Forget Apple’s Tablet!” That’s what gearheads are shouting from the rooftops after Gizmodo’s leak of a new Microsoft product –“The Courier”–appeared last night during the opening of the Gizmodo Gallery .

Check out the video of Courier in action–Gizmodo’s apparently obtained the information from directly within Microsoft’s secret development team. (The video file shown last night was titled “projectwood” but don’t be fooled into thinking that’s a Microsoft code name.) It’s a dual 7-inch screen unit with Wi-fi, GPS and camera built-in.

It’s amazing, isn’t it? The kind of amazingly futuristic UI that we’ve seen a thousand times in sci-fi movies, infused with Surface-like powers, promising a crossover between a Star Trek digital pad, and The HitchHiker’s Guide to The Galaxy as depicted in the movie, and the voice of that spooky lady in the Palm Pre ads. It’s also, according to Gizmodo, absolutely real, in development and currently at a “late prototype” stage. You will, allegedly, be able to buy this thing soon.

But then check out this video, of a real prototype tablet PC developed by NorhTec–its actually depicting development hardware for the Xcore Info Pad. The technology gap is enormous.

The idea is to take the company’s EduBook notebook PC and squeeze it into a tablet form with an 8-inch screen with resistive touch sensitivity, running Linux and with either Li-ion or AA-batteries for power.