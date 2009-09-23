Inside the Apple Lisa, 25 Years Later

In 1984, Apple launched the Lisa: a 6.8MHz business-oriented computer that cost $10,000. Though it wasn’t a commercial success because of its high price tag, it paved the way for Apple’s next GUI machine: the more auspicious Macintosh.

Here, Al DiBlasi tears down the original artifact 24 years after doing a televised Apple Lisa demo in the New York tri-state area.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t juxtapose a modern machine for comparison. Apple is still doing modular all-in-ones, but they’ve become infintely less flexible than the Lisa was. As more and more components are soldered on-board and crammed into ever-thinning enclosures, a total tear-down is increasingly hard to rebuild.