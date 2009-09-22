advertisement
Layar Adds 3D Graphics to Augmented Reality

By Chris Dannen1 minute Read

Dutch AR developer Layar announced today that their smartphone application for the Android platform will now include three-dimensional graphical overlays. An iPhone version is in the works. Below, Layar 3D at work.

This is big news for augmented reality developers, who can use Layar’s API as a toolkit for their own custom immersive layer. Layar 3D works by using OpenGL in conjunction with a device’s accelerometer and GPS. Objects or words overlayed in 3D can be clickable, launching sounds or URLs, creating the ability to build a virtual landscape anchored to a real-life image.

Layar 3.0, which will incorporate the new API, will be available in November.

