Layar Adds 3D Graphics to Augmented Reality

Dutch AR developer Layar announced today that their smartphone application for the Android platform will now include three-dimensional graphical overlays. An iPhone version is in the works. Below, Layar 3D at work.

This is big news for augmented reality developers, who can use Layar’s API as a toolkit for their own custom immersive layer. Layar 3D works by using OpenGL in conjunction with a device’s accelerometer and GPS. Objects or words overlayed in 3D can be clickable, launching sounds or URLs, creating the ability to build a virtual landscape anchored to a real-life image.

Layar 3.0, which will incorporate the new API, will be available in November.