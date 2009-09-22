Infographic of the Day: Bailout Matrices

In the wake of 2008’s economic collapse, including but certainly not limited to the decimation of financial firm Lehman Brothers, a deep recession hit and the U.S. government has instituted a slew of programs to try and lessen the pain. CNN has posted some infographics to illustrate just how effective the plans have been so far. Granted, their judgment of “bold” versus “weak” is subjective, but laying out government programming in a visual format makes the information much easier to digest, so let’s roll with it.

The second interactive graph displays the percent of change in stock price for each financial firm listed, versus the amount of government aid. To wit, baddie AIG is in the lower right quadrant of the chart, having received over $116 billion dollars in bailout money. Their shares are still down 90% from last year even with a recent uptick in stock price.

Scoped on Chart Porn.

