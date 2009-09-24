World Business Forum covered here – Live Oct 6 & 7

I will post to this blog, covering the World Business Forum in New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, live as it happens, Oct 6 & 7, 2009.

The World Business Forum brings together global leaders,

business icons and legendary CEOs to address critical issues. Presenters will include President Bill Clinton, George Lucas, T. Boone PIckens, Gary Hamel,

Bill George, and others. Issues to be addressed include the financial crisis, energy policy, healthcare, and globalization.

This year the World Business Forum has been selected to be part of the Drucker Centennial, a historic celebration of the 100th birthday of Peter Drucker, business revolutionary, leadership futurist, seer of the Knowledge Age, and widely considered “The Father of Modern Management”

I am among 50 people designated as “some of the best

business bloggers” who will receive special seats in Radio City Music Hall that include electricity and

Internet access, so we can cover the event live, as it happens. All so that on October 6 & 7, I can post the World

Business Forum here in real time. Tune in!

– Seth Kahan, VisionaryLeadership.com

Seth Kahan is a Change Leadership specialist. He has

consulted with CEOs and executives in over 50 world-class organizations that

include Shell, World Bank, Peace Corps, Marriott, Prudential, American Society

of Association Executives, International Bridge Tunnel and Turnpike

Association, Project Management Institute, and NASA. He is the founder of Seth

Kahan’s CEO Leaders Forum, a community of CEOs working together to innovate

through the current economy. His next book, Getting Change Right: Creating

Rapid, Widespread Engagement will be published in spring 2010.