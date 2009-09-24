World Business Forum covered here – Live Oct 6 & 7

I will post to this blog, covering the World Business
Forum in New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, live as it happens, Oct 6 & 7, 2009.
The World Business Forum brings together global leaders,
business icons and legendary CEOs to address critical issues. Presenters will include President Bill Clinton, George Lucas, T. Boone PIckens, Gary Hamel,
Bill George, and others. Issues to be addressed include the financial crisis, energy policy, healthcare, and globalization.
This year the World Business Forum has been selected to be part of the Drucker Centennial, a historic celebration of the 100th birthday of Peter Drucker, business revolutionary, leadership futurist, seer of the Knowledge Age, and widely considered “The Father of Modern Management”
I am among 50 people designated as “some of the best
business bloggers” who will receive special seats in Radio City Music Hall that include electricity and
Internet access, so we can cover the event live, as it happens. All so that on October 6 & 7, I can post the World
Business Forum here in real time. Tune in!
– Seth Kahan, VisionaryLeadership.com
Seth Kahan is a Change Leadership specialist. He has
consulted with CEOs and executives in over 50 world-class organizations that
include Shell, World Bank, Peace Corps, Marriott, Prudential, American Society
of Association Executives, International Bridge Tunnel and Turnpike
Association, Project Management Institute, and NASA. He is the founder of Seth
Kahan’s CEO Leaders Forum, a community of CEOs working together to innovate
through the current economy. His next book, Getting Change Right: Creating
Rapid, Widespread Engagement will be published in spring 2010.