Maarten Baas Takes Design Miami Cake

Smoke, cardboard, clay, and veneer: not the usual stuff of Moss-era high design. Then again, Maarten Baas isn’t your average designer. Which may explain his most recent honor, lauded as Designer of the Year at this December’s Design Miami/.

Wallpaper* reports that a new work called Cabinet, commissioned by co-founder Ambra Medda and pictured here, will be on display at the Design Miami/ showroom from December 1-5, 2009.

Baas’s Clay series is constructed from a metal skeleton wrapped in hand-modeled synthetic clay in rainbow colors, forming spindly pipe cleaner legs that ride a fine line between jaunty and creepy. For another well-known collection, Smoke, Baas takes pieces of furniture – at first Baroque styled chairs from Duth label Moooi, later iconic design pieces from a.o Rietveld, Eames, and Gaudi – and chars them, then preserving each one in an epoxy shell.