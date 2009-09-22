HOW TO ORGANIZE AN INTERNAL INNOVATION TEAM?

More and more organizations are becoming

convinced that innovation is no longer a nuisance, but that it is the only way out of the misery.

Once you have taken the decision the next

step is to think about how you are going to organize that activity (if you haven’t done that already). There are four keys to organizing innovation:

the driver

This person is

acting as an intrapreneur (see http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intrapreneurship).In addition to this (s)he should have quite a broad experience and background.

And he should be able to act as a detached observer. This is necessary to make sure that his perspective is open and not biased.