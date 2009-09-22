HOW TO ORGANIZE AN INTERNAL INNOVATION TEAM?

More and more organizations are becoming
convinced that innovation is no longer a nuisance, but that it is the only way out of the misery.
Once you have taken the decision the next
step is to think about how you are going to organize that activity (if you haven’t done that already). There are four keys to organizing innovation:
- the driver
This person is
acting as an intrapreneur (see http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intrapreneurship).In addition to this (s)he should have quite a broad experience and background.
And he should be able to act as a detached observer. This is necessary to make sure that his perspective is open and not biased.
- the sponsor
This is the
decision maker, who is a member of the Board. He should be the man who can
assign budgets and resources. He is an active evangelist of the innovation itself. He should make sure that no operational priorities impact the progress of the project(s).
- the space
Innovation can
only become a success when there is no operational pressure on the group. They
should have a special place where they can work on their projects. Skunk Works
(see http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skunk_Works
) was the first example for this.
- the team members
There is so much
literature about the right composition of teams, that I am not addressing this
here. However, it is crucial that the team encompasses – from the beginning –
functional representatives from the departments who are involved in the
implementation/execution phase (e.g. logistics, sales, delivery, IT), business
representatives (those who have the budget responsibility) and last but not
least customers. Even better noncustomers should be involved in the team. And
an external innovation consultant should also be added.
These are relatively simple requirements to
get started and to get started quickly.
Do you already have an innovation team in
place??
